LTG Reports Solid 2023 Performance, Eyes Growth

Learning Technologies Group (LTG) reported steady financial performance in 2023, with a focus on execution that led to in-line results, margin improvements, and strong cash flow, despite a challenging macro environment. Looking ahead to 2024, LTG remains cautious but well-positioned for organic revenue growth thanks to its diversified client base, product innovation, and robust balance sheet. The company announced a proposed final dividend increase of 5%, subject to shareholder approval at the AGM, and plans to share further trading updates in July 2024.

