LTC Properties Reveals Retreat In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - LTC Properties (LTC) revealed a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $14.93 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $19.18 million, or $0.44 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.2% to $60.24 million from $50.11 million last year.

LTC Properties earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

