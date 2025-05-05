LTC Properties Reports Q1 Net Income Decline Amid Revenue Drop, Core FFO Rises

(RTTNews) - LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC), a real estate investment trust focusing on seniors housing and health care properties, Monday reported first-quarter 2025 results.

Funds From operations attributable to common stockholders totaled $29.5 million versus $29.9 million in the first quarter last year, with FFO per share of $0.65 compared to $0.69. Core FFO, rose to $29.9 million from $27.5 million, boosting Core FFO per share to $0.65 from $0.64.

Net income reported was $20.5 million, down from $24.1 million a year ago, with earnings per share falling to $0.45 from $0.56. Total revenues decreased to $49.0 million from $51.4 million, reflecting lower rental income and reduced financing receivable interest.

LTC closed Monday's trading at $34.58 down $0.67 or 1.90 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.