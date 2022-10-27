LTC Properties Reports Advance In Q3 Income, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - LTC Properties (LTC) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $13.2 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $10.9 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.0% to $43.5 million from $37.5 million last year.

LTC Properties earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $13.2 Mln. vs. $10.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.32 vs. $0.28 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.41 -Revenue (Q3): $43.5 Mln vs. $37.5 Mln last year.

