LTC Properties Q3 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $22.1 million or $0.54 per share, compared to $13.2 million or $0.32 per share last year.

NAREIT funds from operations were $26.7 million or $0.65 per share, compared to $24.2 million or $0.60 per share last year.

FFO, excluding non-recurring items, were $26.7 million, compared with $25.5 million last year.

Revenues for the quarter were $49.3 million, compared with $43.5 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.46 per share and revenues of $47.98 million for the quarter.

