LTC Properties Q3 24 Earnings Conference Call At 11:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - LTC Properties (LTC) will host a conference call at 11:00 AM ET on October 29, 2024, to discuss Q3 24 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.LTCReit.com

To listen to the call, dial 1-888-506-0062 (US) or 1-973-528-0011 (International), Access Code 235941.

For a replay call, dial 1-877-481-4010 (US) or 1-919-882-2331 (International), Access Code 51263.

