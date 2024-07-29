LTC Properties Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) Monday reported second-quarter net income of $19.2 million or $0.44 per share, compared to $6.0 million or $0.15 per share last year.

NAREIT funds from operations (FFO) attributable to common stockholders was $28.2 million or $0.65 per share, compared to $27.2 million or $0.66 per share last year.

Second-quarter revenues were $50.1 million, compared to $48.2 million last year.

