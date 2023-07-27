LTC Properties Q2 Income Retreats, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - LTC Properties (LTC) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $6.0 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $54.1 million, or $1.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.1% to $48.2 million from $43.0 million last year.

LTC Properties earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $6.0 Mln. vs. $54.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.15 vs. $1.36 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.42 -Revenue (Q2): $48.2 Mln vs. $43.0 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.