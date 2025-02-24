LTC Properties Q Profit Down, NAREIT FFO Up

(RTTNews) - LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $17.91 million or $0.39 per share, compared to $28.06 million or $0.67 per share last year.

Nareit funds from operations for the quarter $32.96 million or $0.72 per share, compared to $23.90 million or $0.57 per share last year.

FFO per share for the quarter were $0.65, compared to $0.66 last year.

Revenues for the quarter were $52.58 million, compared to $50.20 million last year.

