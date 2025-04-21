LTC Properties Names David Boitano EVP, Chief Investment Officer

(RTTNews) - LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC), a real estate investment trust focused on seniors housing and health care, on Monday announced the appointment of David Boitano as Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer.

The appointment comes after Clint Malin's promotion to Co-Chief Executive Officer in December 2024.

LTC Properties said that Boitano has held important roles in Ventas, overseeing over $5 billion in transactions, including RIDEA investments. His extensive industry experience and strong relationships are expected to drive LTC's continued growth, the company added.

Commenting on the appointment, Co-CEOs Clint Malin and Pam Kessler, said, "With an impressive track record in the seniors housing and health care finance sector, Dave has cultivated strong industry relationships and demonstrated success in building real estate portfolios. His proven track record and deep expertise will be invaluable as we expand LTC's RIDEA platform and enhance our investment strategy."

