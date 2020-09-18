LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 21, 2020

LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LTC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 48th quarter that LTC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $36.22, the dividend yield is 6.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LTC was $36.22, representing a -31.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $53.04 and a 47.9% increase over the 52 week low of $24.49.

LTC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). LTC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.64. Zacks Investment Research reports LTC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -5.63%, compared to an industry average of -3.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LTC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LTC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LTC as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MDIV with an increase of 7.85% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LTC at 1.31%.

