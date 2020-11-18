LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2020

LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LTC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 50th quarter that LTC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $38.14, the dividend yield is 5.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LTC was $38.14, representing a -24.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.50 and a 55.74% increase over the 52 week low of $24.49.

LTC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). LTC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.27. Zacks Investment Research reports LTC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -5.19%, compared to an industry average of -3%.

