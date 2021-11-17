LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2021

LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LTC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 62nd quarter that LTC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $34.25, the dividend yield is 6.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LTC was $34.25, representing a -23.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.73 and a 8.4% increase over the 52 week low of $31.60.

LTC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). LTC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.54. Zacks Investment Research reports LTC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -3.04%, compared to an industry average of 2.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ltc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.