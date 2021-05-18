LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 19, 2021

LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LTC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 56th quarter that LTC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $39.7, the dividend yield is 5.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LTC was $39.7, representing a -11.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.73 and a 24.02% increase over the 52 week low of $32.01.

LTC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). LTC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.16. Zacks Investment Research reports LTC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.34%, compared to an industry average of 4.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LTC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

