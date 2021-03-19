LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 22, 2021

LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LTC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 54th quarter that LTC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $43.33, the dividend yield is 5.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LTC was $43.33, representing a -3.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.73 and a 75% increase over the 52 week low of $24.76.

LTC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). LTC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.41. Zacks Investment Research reports LTC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 19.09%, compared to an industry average of 4.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LTC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LTC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LTC as a top-10 holding:

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SRET with an increase of 21.15% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LTC at 3.4%.

