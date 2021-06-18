LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 21, 2021

LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LTC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 57th quarter that LTC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $38.61, the dividend yield is 5.91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LTC was $38.61, representing a -13.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.73 and a 20.62% increase over the 52 week low of $32.01.

LTC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). LTC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.16. Zacks Investment Research reports LTC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.34%, compared to an industry average of 1.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LTC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

