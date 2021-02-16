LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 17, 2021

LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LTC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 53rd quarter that LTC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $42.26, the dividend yield is 5.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LTC was $42.26, representing a -16.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.50 and a 72.56% increase over the 52 week low of $24.49.

LTC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). LTC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.27. Zacks Investment Research reports LTC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -5.36%, compared to an industry average of -1.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LTC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LTC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LTC as a top-10 holding:

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (XSHD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSHD with an increase of 40.55% over the last 100 days. SRET has the highest percent weighting of LTC at 3.42%.

