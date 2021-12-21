LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 22, 2021

LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LTC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 63rd quarter that LTC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $33.17, the dividend yield is 6.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LTC was $33.17, representing a -25.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.73 and a 5.77% increase over the 52 week low of $31.36.

LTC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). LTC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.54. Zacks Investment Research reports LTC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -8.3%, compared to an industry average of 3.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ltc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LTC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LTC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWY with an decrease of 0% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LTC at 4.16%.

