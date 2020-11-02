LTC Properties, Inc. Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) missed earnings with its latest quarterly results, disappointing overly-optimistic forecasters. It looks like quite a negative result overall, with both revenues and earnings falling well short of analyst predictions. Revenues of US$38m missed by 13%, and statutory earnings per share of US$0.31 fell short of forecasts by 32%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:LTC Earnings and Revenue Growth November 2nd 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for LTC Properties from four analysts is for revenues of US$180.5m in 2021 which, if met, would be a meaningful 8.2% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to plunge 31% to US$1.83 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$179.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.87 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the minor downgrade to their earnings per share numbers for next year.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$35.88, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on LTC Properties, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$40.00 and the most bearish at US$32.00 per share. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting LTC Properties is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting LTC Properties' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 8.2% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 5.1% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.9% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect LTC Properties to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for LTC Properties. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$35.88, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on LTC Properties. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for LTC Properties going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for LTC Properties (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that you need to be mindful of.

