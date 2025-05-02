LTC Properties EVP & CIO Trades $200K In Company Stock

On May 1, David Boitano, EVP & CIO at LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) executed a significant insider buy, as disclosed in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Boitano purchased 5,626 shares of LTC Properties. The total transaction amounted to $200,004.

LTC Properties shares are trading up 0.81% at $36.0 at the time of this writing on Friday morning.

Get to Know LTC Properties Better

LTC Properties Inc is a healthcare facility real estate investment trust. The company operates one segment that works to invest in seniors housing and healthcare facilities through mortgage loans, property lease transactions, and other investments. Its real estate investments includes different types of properties such as Independent living communities, Assisted living communities, Memory care communities, Skilled nursing centers and other types of properties.

LTC Properties: Financial Performance Dissected

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining LTC Properties's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.76% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 94.08% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 0.4, LTC Properties showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.71.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 17.5 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 7.53 , LTC Properties's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a below-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.49, LTC Properties presents an opportunity for value investors. This lower valuation may attract investors seeking undervalued opportunities.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Navigating the Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of LTC Properties's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for LTC

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Feb 2025 Citizens Capital Markets Reiterates Market Outperform Market Outperform Jan 2025 JMP Securities Upgrades Market Perform Market Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for LTC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.