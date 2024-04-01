News & Insights

Markets
LTC

LTC Properties Declares Monthly Cash Dividend Of $0.19/shr For Q2

April 01, 2024 — 09:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - LTC Properties Inc. (LTC) announced Monday that it had declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.19 per common share per month for the second quarter of 2024.

The dividends are payable on April 30, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 22, 2024, on May 31, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 23, 2024, and on June 28, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 20, 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LTC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.