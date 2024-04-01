LTC Properties Declares Monthly Cash Dividend Of $0.19/shr For Q2

(RTTNews) - LTC Properties Inc. (LTC) announced Monday that it had declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.19 per common share per month for the second quarter of 2024.

The dividends are payable on April 30, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 22, 2024, on May 31, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 23, 2024, and on June 28, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 20, 2024.

