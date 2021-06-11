LTC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.12, changing hands as low as $39.00 per share. LTC Properties, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LTC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LTC's low point in its 52 week range is $32.01 per share, with $44.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.15.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.