LTC Ex-Dividend Reminder - 7/20/22

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/20/22, LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.19, payable on 7/29/22. As a percentage of LTC's recent stock price of $40.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from LTC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.69% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of LTC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LTC's low point in its 52 week range is $31.36 per share, with $40.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.83.

LTC Properties, Inc. is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Monday trading, LTC Properties, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.

