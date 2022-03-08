LTC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.24, changing hands as high as $35.68 per share. LTC Properties, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LTC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LTC's low point in its 52 week range is $31.36 per share, with $44.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.42.

