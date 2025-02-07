$LTBR stock is up 27% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LTBR stock has now risen 27% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $73,985,230 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $LTBR:
$LTBR Insider Trading Activity
$LTBR insiders have traded $LTBR stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LTBR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREY MUSHAKOV (EVP, Nuclear Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,070 shares for an estimated $404,088.
- LARRY GOLDMAN (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 39,823 shares for an estimated $325,689.
- MARK ROBERT TOBIN sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $25,880
$LTBR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 21 institutional investors add shares of $LTBR stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRIVATE ADVISOR GROUP, LLC added 132,592 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $627,160
- VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC added 102,884 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $288,075
- AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. added 100,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $280,000
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 81,368 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $227,830
- TORTOISE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 67,116 shares (+2110.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $187,924
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 44,543 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $124,720
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC removed 23,498 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $65,794
