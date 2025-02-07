News & Insights

$LTBR stock is up 27% today. Here's what we see in our data.

February 07, 2025 — 12:22 pm EST

$LTBR stock has now risen 27% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $73,985,230 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $LTBR:

$LTBR Insider Trading Activity

$LTBR insiders have traded $LTBR stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LTBR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ANDREY MUSHAKOV (EVP, Nuclear Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,070 shares for an estimated $404,088.
  • LARRY GOLDMAN (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 39,823 shares for an estimated $325,689.
  • MARK ROBERT TOBIN sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $25,880

$LTBR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 21 institutional investors add shares of $LTBR stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

