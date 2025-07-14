$LTBR stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LTBR stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $19,643,635 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $LTBR (you can track the company live on Quiver's $LTBR stock page):
$LTBR Insider Trading Activity
$LTBR insiders have traded $LTBR stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LTBR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LARRY GOLDMAN (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 92,117 shares for an estimated $1,156,568.
- ANDREY MUSHAKOV (EVP, Nuclear Operations) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 75,070 shares for an estimated $841,488.
- SETH GRAE (President and CEO) sold 16,146 shares for an estimated $281,263
- JESSE L. FUNCHES sold 6,250 shares for an estimated $60,958
- MARK ROBERT TOBIN sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $46,260
- DANIEL B MAGRAW has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 492 shares for an estimated $4,455.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$LTBR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $LTBR stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC added 587,621 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $7,856,492
- UBS GROUP AG added 492,337 shares (+582.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,672,834
- SCULPTOR CAPITAL LP added 355,500 shares (+2031.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,652,030
- MORGAN STANLEY added 259,943 shares (+923.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,939,174
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 201,418 shares (-86.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,502,578
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 191,213 shares (+287.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,426,448
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 159,342 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,188,691
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $LTBR on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.