$LTBR stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LTBR stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $19,643,635 of trading volume.

$LTBR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $LTBR (you can track the company live on Quiver's $LTBR stock page ):

$LTBR insiders have traded $LTBR stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LTBR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LARRY GOLDMAN (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 92,117 shares for an estimated $1,156,568 .

. ANDREY MUSHAKOV (EVP, Nuclear Operations) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 75,070 shares for an estimated $841,488 .

. SETH GRAE (President and CEO) sold 16,146 shares for an estimated $281,263

JESSE L. FUNCHES sold 6,250 shares for an estimated $60,958

MARK ROBERT TOBIN sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $46,260

DANIEL B MAGRAW has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 492 shares for an estimated $4,455.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LTBR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $LTBR stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $LTBR on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.