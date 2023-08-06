L&T Finance Holdings (NSE:L&TFH) Price Target Increased by 18.47% to 135.66

The average one-year price target for L&T Finance Holdings (NSE:L&TFH) has been revised to 135.66 / share. This is an increase of 18.47% from the prior estimate of 114.51 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 101.00 to a high of 168.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 118.14% from the latest reported closing price of 62.19 / share.

L&T Finance Holdings Maintains 3.22% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.22%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in L&T Finance Holdings. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to L&TFH is 0.04%, an increase of 15.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.17% to 53,847K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,452K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,874K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 8,379K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,833K shares, representing an increase of 6.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in L&TFH by 26.56% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,109K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 4,273K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

