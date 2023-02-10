Lsv Asset Management Updates Holdings in Hibbett Sports (HIBB)

Fintel reports that Lsv Asset Management has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.69MM shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB). This represents 5.46% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.73MM shares and 5.32% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.68% and an increase in total ownership of 0.14% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.66% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hibbett Sports is $78.98. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 16.66% from its latest reported closing price of $67.70.

The projected annual revenue for Hibbett Sports is $1,765MM, an increase of 8.06%. The projected annual EPS is $9.88, an increase of 21.15%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 487 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hibbett Sports. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIBB is 0.10%, an increase of 4.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.89% to 14,867K shares. The put/call ratio of HIBB is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 946K shares representing 7.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 852K shares, representing an increase of 9.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIBB by 28.43% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 517K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 516K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIBB by 53.71% over the last quarter.

Bronte Capital Management Pty holds 464K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 379K shares, representing an increase of 18.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIBB by 51.49% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 455K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 449K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 337K shares, representing an increase of 24.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIBB by 15.27% over the last quarter.

Hibbett Sports Declares $0.25 Dividend

On November 22, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 7, 2022 received the payment on December 20, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $67.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.48%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.65%, the lowest has been 1.01%, and the highest has been 2.38%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.40 (n=74).

The current dividend yield is 0.42 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Hibbett Background Information

Hibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with 1,067 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear brands, primarily located in small and mid-sized communities. Founded in 1945, Hibbett has a rich history of convenient locations, personalized customer service and access to coveted footwear and apparel from top brands like Nike, Jordan and adidas.

