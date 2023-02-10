Lsv Asset Management Updates Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT)

Fintel reports that Lsv Asset Management has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.75MM shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT). This represents 5.02% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.76MM shares and 4.62% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.43% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.28% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Haverty Furniture Companies is $38.76. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 9.28% from its latest reported closing price of $35.47.

The projected annual revenue for Haverty Furniture Companies is $998MM, a decrease of 3.33%. The projected annual EPS is $3.84, a decrease of 28.05%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 408 funds or institutions reporting positions in Haverty Furniture Companies. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HVT is 0.09%, an increase of 15.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.52% to 15,042K shares. The put/call ratio of HVT is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 975K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 967K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HVT by 9.97% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 905K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,014K shares, representing a decrease of 12.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HVT by 14.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 431K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 349K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 362K shares, representing a decrease of 3.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HVT by 5.86% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 345K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 348K shares, representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HVT by 13.58% over the last quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies Declares $0.28 Dividend

On November 11, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 25, 2022 received the payment on December 13, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

At the current share price of $35.47 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.16%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.76%, the lowest has been 1.84%, and the highest has been 12.46%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.84 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.56 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.65%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Haverty Furniture Cos. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc., established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 120 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges.

