Lsv Asset Management Cuts Stake in Greif (GEF.B)

Fintel reports that Lsv Asset Management has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.50MM shares of Greif, Inc. (GEF.B). This represents 5.85% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.79MM shares and 6.72% of the company, a decrease in shares of 16.16% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.87% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.36% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Greif is $81.06. The forecasts range from a low of $59.67 to a high of $109.47. The average price target represents an increase of 1.36% from its latest reported closing price of $79.97.

The projected annual revenue for Greif is $5,904MM, a decrease of 7.02%. The projected annual EPS is $6.47, a decrease of 17.09%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 617 funds or institutions reporting positions in Greif. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 6.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GEF.B is 0.14%, a decrease of 3.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.40% to 15,269K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,162K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,281K shares, representing a decrease of 10.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEF.B by 9.36% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 947K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,019K shares, representing a decrease of 7.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEF.B by 6.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 810K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares, representing an increase of 90.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEF.B by 890.23% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 780K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 760K shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEF.B by 1.48% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 640K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 114K shares, representing an increase of 82.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEF.B by 450.17% over the last quarter.

Greif Declares $0.74 Dividend

On December 6, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.74 per share ($2.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 15, 2022 received the payment on January 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.75 per share.

At the current share price of $79.97 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.70%.

Greif Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Greif, Inc. is an American manufacturing company based in Delaware, Ohio. Originally a manufacturer of barrels, the company is now focused on producing industrial packaging and containers.

