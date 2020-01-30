LSTR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $110.26, changing hands as low as $106.18 per share. Landstar System, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LSTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LSTR's low point in its 52 week range is $94.99 per share, with $120.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $109.44.

