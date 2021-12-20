LSTR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $165.84, changing hands as low as $165.80 per share. Landstar System, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LSTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LSTR's low point in its 52 week range is $132.23 per share, with $188.625 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $166.06.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.