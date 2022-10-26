LSTR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $151.27, changing hands as high as $152.05 per share. Landstar System, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LSTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LSTR's low point in its 52 week range is $137.15 per share, with $188.625 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $151.26.

