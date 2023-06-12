LSPD Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc (Symbol: LSPD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.89, changing hands as high as $16.18 per share. Lightspeed Commerce Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LSPD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LSPD's low point in its 52 week range is $12.45 per share, with $25.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.14.

