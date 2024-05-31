News & Insights

LSL Property Services Updates Voting Rights

May 31, 2024 — 12:29 pm EDT

LSL Property Services (GB:LSL) has released an update.

LSL Property Services PLC has announced an update on its total voting rights, revealing that as of 31 May 2024, there are 103,870,511 ordinary shares with voting rights, following the exclusion of over 1.2 million treasury shares which carry no voting rights or dividend entitlement. Shareholders can use this figure as a reference for disclosing their interests according to the FCA’s rules. The update indicates the company’s current capital structure and informs shareholders of their potential influence in company decisions.

