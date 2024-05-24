News & Insights

LSL Property Services Shareholding Shift

May 24, 2024 — 07:18 am EDT

LSL Property Services (GB:LSL) has released an update.

LSL Property Services PLC has announced a change in major shareholdings following the acquisition or disposal of voting rights by Setanta Asset Management Ltd. The threshold was crossed on 21st May 2024, with Setanta now holding 4.824198% of voting rights, a decrease from the previous notification of 5.98%. The notification was completed on 23rd May 2024 in Dublin, Ireland.

