LSL Property Services Sees Stake Increase by FIL Limited

LSL Property Services (GB:LSL) has released an update.

LSL Property Services PLC has announced a significant change in share ownership, as FIL Limited, based in Bermuda, has increased its voting rights in the company from 4.9% to 5.16%, now holding a total of 5,359,534 voting rights. This threshold was reached on May 21, 2024, and the company was notified the following day. The notification indicates a notable shift in the stakeholder composition of the UK-based issuer.

