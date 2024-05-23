News & Insights

LSL Property Services Reports Shareholding Change

May 23, 2024 — 11:18 am EDT

LSL Property Services (GB:LSL) has released an update.

LSL Property Services PLC has announced a notification of major holdings, with SFM UK Management LLP reporting a change in voting rights. The notification, dated May 21, 2024, reveals a total voting rights position of 4.89% held by SFM UK Management LLP in LSL Property Services, corresponding to 5,082,389 direct voting rights. The details reflect the latest shareholder structure and underscore the dynamic nature of stock ownership within the company.

