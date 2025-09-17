LSL Property Services Reports Lower Profit For H1 Of 2025

(RTTNews) - LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L), Wednesday reported its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2025, posting lower earnings compared with the same period last year.

Revenue for the first half rose slightly to 89.7 million pounds from 85.4 million pounds in 2024. Group operating profit, however, declined to 11.0 million pounds from 13.0 million pounds, reflecting higher employee and operating costs as well as exceptional charges.

Net income attributable to shareholders fell to 8.2 million pounds from 9.9 million pounds.

Earnings per share decreased to 8.0 pence from 9.7 pence, while earnings per share from continuing operations came in at 8.1 pence, compared with 9.9 pence last year.

LSL.L is currently trading at 287.00 GBP, down 8.00 GBP or 2.71 percent on the London Stock Exchange.

