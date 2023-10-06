LSL Property Services (LSE:LSL) Price Target Increased by 8.90% to 312.12

The average one-year price target for LSL Property Services (LSE:LSL) has been revised to 312.12 / share. This is an increase of 8.90% from the prior estimate of 286.62 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 252.50 to a high of 380.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.05% from the latest reported closing price of 240.00 / share.

LSL Property Services Maintains 4.75% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.75%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in LSL Property Services. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 6.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSL is 0.20%, an increase of 9.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.25% to 12,364K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 4,204K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OAKEX - Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 3,647K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 1,233K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,235K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSL by 0.05% over the last quarter.

BISMX - Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund Class I holds 1,099K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,135K shares, representing a decrease of 3.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSL by 0.37% over the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 695K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.