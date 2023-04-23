LSL Property Services (LSE:LSL) Price Target Decreased by 16.44% to 313.65

The average one-year price target for LSL Property Services (LSE:LSL) has been revised to 313.65 / share. This is an decrease of 16.44% from the prior estimate of 375.36 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 217.15 to a high of 420.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.36% from the latest reported closing price of 265.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in LSL Property Services. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSL is 0.16%, a decrease of 9.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.01% to 12,860K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 4,204K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OAKEX - Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 4,079K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 1,242K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,242K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSL by 15.34% over the last quarter.

BISMX - Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund Class I holds 896K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 591K shares, representing an increase of 34.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSL by 33.28% over the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 695K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

