LSL Property Services Expands Share Buyback Program

November 12, 2024 — 12:24 pm EST

LSL Property Services (GB:LSL) has released an update.

LSL Property Services has repurchased 10,000 of its own shares at an average price of 289 GBp per share as part of its ongoing share buyback program. These shares will be held in treasury, adding to the 1,458,933 shares already in reserve. This move underscores LSL’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value through strategic stock management.

