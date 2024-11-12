LSL Property Services Expands Share Buyback Program

LSL Property Services (GB:LSL) has released an update.

LSL Property Services has repurchased 10,000 of its own shares at an average price of 289 GBp per share as part of its ongoing share buyback program. These shares will be held in treasury, adding to the 1,458,933 shares already in reserve. This move underscores LSL’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value through strategic stock management.

For further insights into GB:LSL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.