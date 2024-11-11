LSL Property Services Expands Share Buyback Program

LSL Property Services (GB:LSL) has released an update.

LSL Property Services has repurchased 4,459 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange at an average price of 288 GBp each, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury, contributing to a total of 1,448,933 treasury shares. This move could signal confidence in the company’s value and is likely to interest investors keeping an eye on LSL’s market strategies.

