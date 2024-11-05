LSL Property Services Expands Share Buyback Program

LSL Property Services (GB:LSL) has released an update.

LSL Property Services has repurchased 15,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of GBp 299.3333 as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury, bringing the total treasury shares to 1,444,474. This strategic move aims to consolidate its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

