LSL Property Services Expands Share Buyback Program

November 04, 2024 — 12:39 pm EST

LSL Property Services (GB:LSL) has released an update.

LSL Property Services has repurchased 15,000 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with prices ranging from 300p to 301.5p per share. These shares will be held in treasury, bringing the total number of treasury shares to 1,429,474. This move reflects LSL’s strategic efforts to manage its capital and enhance shareholder value.

