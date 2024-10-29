News & Insights

Stocks

LSL Property Services Expands Share Buyback Program

October 29, 2024 — 01:27 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

LSL Property Services (GB:LSL) has released an update.

LSL Property Services has repurchased 9,591 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The shares were acquired at a consistent price of 302 GBp each and will be held in treasury, increasing the company’s total treasury shares to 1,399,474. This move aligns with LSL’s strategy to manage its capital and enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:LSL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.