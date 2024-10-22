LSL Property Services Expands Share Buyback Program

LSL Property Services (GB:LSL) has released an update.

LSL Property Services has repurchased 10,047 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The shares were bought at an average price of GBp 301.9906 and will be held in treasury. This move reflects LSL’s strategy to manage its share capital effectively and potentially enhance shareholder value.

