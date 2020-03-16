LSL Property abandons deal with smaller rival Countrywide

March 16 (Reuters) - British real estate agent LSL Property Services LSL.L on Monday walked away from an all-share merger with Countrywide CWD.L.

Countrywide shares plummeted 42% at 94.75 pence, while LSL was down 13.4% at 214 pence.

