LSL Pharma Group Surges in Q1 with Record Profits

May 30, 2024 — 07:53 am EDT

LSL Pharma Group Inc (TSE:LSL) has released an update.

LSL Pharma Group Inc. has announced a significant increase in Q1-2024 revenues, achieving $4.2 million, a 106% rise from the previous year, alongside a notable improvement in adjusted gross margins, which soared to $1.6 million, marking a 141% increase. The company also reported a successful transition from an operating loss to a profit, with an adjusted EBITDA of $0.65 million, and has strategically positioned itself for further growth by completing private placements worth $10.1 million and signing an acquisition agreement with a Quebec-based CDMO.

