LSL Pharma Debentures Approved for TSXV Listing

LSL Pharma Group Inc. has announced that its Convertible Unsecured Redeemable Debentures, valued at $3.288 million and issued through a private placement, are now approved for listing on the TSXV under the symbol ‘LSL.DB’ starting May 24, 2024. These debentures, bearing a yearly interest of 11% payable semi-annually, offer holders the option to convert into Class A shares at $0.70 each until their maturity on October 31, 2028. This development represents an opportunity for investors to engage with a growing pharmaceutical company with a focus on sterile ophthalmic products and natural health items.

