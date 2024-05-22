News & Insights

Stocks

LSL Pharma Debentures Approved for TSXV Listing

May 22, 2024 — 07:50 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

LSL Pharma Group Inc (TSE:LSL) has released an update.

LSL Pharma Group Inc. has announced that its Convertible Unsecured Redeemable Debentures, valued at $3.288 million and issued through a private placement, are now approved for listing on the TSXV under the symbol ‘LSL.DB’ starting May 24, 2024. These debentures, bearing a yearly interest of 11% payable semi-annually, offer holders the option to convert into Class A shares at $0.70 each until their maturity on October 31, 2028. This development represents an opportunity for investors to engage with a growing pharmaceutical company with a focus on sterile ophthalmic products and natural health items.

For further insights into TSE:LSL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.